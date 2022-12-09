TSA’s holiday travel tips

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airport staff is getting ready for the holiday crowds.

“We want to make the screening process as quick and efficient and safe as possible for everybody,” said Jessica Mayle. “If you are expecting kind of those COVID-era airport experiences, you might be a little surprised. You’re gonna be seeing lines, you might be seeing delays at certain points. We continue to see numbers grow. I think people should just expect that December is going to be busy.”

Mayle recommends arriving at the airport 90 minutes before departure.

“You want to make sure you have enough time not to just get through TSA but think about every step of the travel journey,” Mayle said. “You need to park your car, you need to check your bags, you need to make it to your gate after you get through TSA.”

Mayle said travelers have a big self-responsibility to pack smart.

“What we mean by that is to leave the prohibited items at home. Anything that is going to get stopped in your bag, and require a bag check from a TSA officer, slows down you and also slows down everyone in line behind you,” Mayle said.

Another suggestion is enrolling in TSA precheck.

“This program is definitely growing in popularity,” Mayle said. “You have this benefit when you are traveling for a long time and it gets you through the line a lot faster.”

Traveler Nancy Netolicky agrees.

“I think it’s well worth the time and effort it takes to fill that out because it makes it a lot more convenient.

“I’m not fearful of covid and germs because I take care of myself. I don’t really have any major concerns, [except] that the plane is leaving on time and arriving on time,” Netolicky said.

The Quad Cities International Airport will be hosting a TSA enrollment event from Dec. 12 through Dec. 16.

The cost for TSA precheck is $78, and it’s valid for five years.

