Fog and Drizzle This Morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- With the exception of a few light sprinkles today, it looks like it’s going to be a fairly quiet weekend. We’ll see drizzle and fog this morning, then cloudy skies, with highs in the 40′s. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect until 10 AM. Clouds will stick around tonight through Sunday and Monday, followed by our next weather maker arriving Tuesday. Expect mainly rain chances into Wednesday, with the possibility of some freezing rain or a few snowflakes mixed in. Readings will initially be mild, with highs in the 40′s, then colder by week’s end.

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Drizzle and fog, mainly this morning. High: 45°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy evening drizzle. Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 30°. Wind: W 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. High: 44°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

