Man charged in hit-and-run crash, vehicle chase with police in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Neponset man was arrested earlier this week after police say he led police on a vehicle chase in Bureau County and Kewanee.

Kewanee police on Wednesday responded to the 600 block of North Jackson Street for a report of an intentional hit-and-run crash.

Officers learned Cole Carlson, 24, had struck a vehicle and a man before leaving the area in a truck, police said.

Officers were able to find Carlson while he was driving the vehicle and tried to pull it over but he refused to stop, police said.

Carlson led officers on a vehicle chase into Bureau County and then back to Kewanee. The truck eventually became disabled in the 500 block of East 2nd Street where Carlson attempted to run away, police said.

He was quickly arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail.

On Thursday, the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed formal charges of aggravated assault, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property, aggravated feeding and eluding, driving with a suspended driver’s license, reckless driving and numerous traffic offenses.

A judge set Carlson’s bond at $50,000. He has a preliminary hearing Dec. 19.

