A place in the Quad Cities helping veterans live their best lives

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Veteran Outreach Center has been in the area serving local vets since 2016.

They focus on assisting and reaching out to serve those who have served us.

The Veteran Outreach Center offers many supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and their families.

“The center is a thank you for all of our veterans, and one of our services is haircuts for them,” Lola Vandewalle, founder said. “And so, they can come in each month and sign up for a haircut and get on the schedule to get their hair trimmed or cut. They can come in daily to the mini mart, the mini mart will have fresh drinks, lunch, fresh bread and pastries every day that we pick up each morning.”

The center isn’t only about helping veterans but helping them connect to one another.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, they come here, it’s the camaraderie, it’s our veterans that give back to the center,” Vandewalle said. “The vets themselves and helping other veterans and cleaning the center, sitting down and putting a puzzle together, playing cards and having coffee and talking about their service days. It’s an amazing feeling, it’s a, it’s a blessing every day.”

One fellow veteran shares how some don’t expect the help that’s available to them.

“It’s the fact that some of the veterans they need the help, some of them don’t necessarily want to ask for it, they don’t see themselves as needing the help, they just, they just don’t, they’d rather see somebody else get it,” Don Arnes, veteran and board member said. “They, they sometimes assume or think that there’s people worse off than them.”

Other than games, groceries and haircuts the outreach center enjoys helping out in other ways.

“Brian and Dixie Kiel have put together an amazing fundraiser at the American Legion in East Moline, post 227,” Vandewalle said. “It’s going to be during the Army and Navy game, starts at noon, and all their raffle prizes and everything that they do that day, all the funds will be coming back here to the center to be used for food for our veterans.”

The Quad City Veteran Outreach Center is proudly dedicated in memory of the founders father, Emerson (Ted) Walters, who served in World War II.

