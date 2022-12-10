Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man

WHITESIDE CO., Ill (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested with the help of a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.

Jacob Austin, 40, was charged with burglary and traffic offenses, after being transported to Whiteside County Jail.

On Thursday, at 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee near the intersection of Spring Hill Rd. and Howard Rd, but Austin fled, both on and off road, according to a press release. Deputies say they lost sight of the vehicle for several minutes before finding it again near Yager Rd. South of Star Rd.

Officials say Austin fled again from law enforcement across farm fields before driving into a timber near Perkins Road and abanding the vehicle.

The K9 then tracked Austin for a quarter mile, to another tree line, where deputies used thermal imaging to find Austin, according to officials.

Illinois State Police, Prophetstown Police Department, Erie Police Department, and Todd’s Towing all assisted Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office during the incident.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.