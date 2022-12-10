Two stabbed, fire at home in Sterling

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - Sterling police say they responded Saturday morning to a home invasion and aggravated battery in the 800 block of West 19th Street.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Matthew Martinez outside of the home. Officers also found a female and a male victim bleeding from stab wounds inside the home. While there, officers saw a fire in the attached garage of the home.

Police detained Martinez at the scene. The victims were taken to hospitals. The female has non-life-threatening wounds according to the media release. The male victim’s condition is unknown.

A preliminary investigation found that Martinez forced entry into the home and assaulted both victims after starting the fire in the garage. According to the release, the female victim and Martinez had a prior relationship.

Martinez is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and home invasion. Additional charges are pending according to police.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

