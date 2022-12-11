150 QCA students compete in Quad City FIRST Robotics event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 30 teams from the Quad Cities area competed in the QC FIRST (For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology) Lego League robotics event.

The event was held at Putnam museum, where about 150 students, aged 9-14, put their autonomous robots on display as well as their research on an energy-related problem, both of which they have been working on since early fall.

“If you walk around and talk to the students, you can see the genuine excitement on their part, which is great,” said Pat Barnes, Tournament Director “, but also the volunteers generally find it such a positive experience because you get to see these kids and some really innovative solutions with the things they come up with, which makes you feel great about the future.”

Out of 31 teams, 10 of them qualified to compete in the state championship, held in January at Iowa State University.

