A couple in Coal Valley host their 4th annual ‘Christmas Yard’ event

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Coal Valley, Ill. (KWQC) - A local couple hosted their 4th annual kickoff to Christmas event on Dec 10.

Toney and Stephaine Genova of Coal Valley put together what they call ‘Christmas Yard’ at their home to raise money for families in need for the holidays. The biggest attraction of the event is their collective amount of Christmas inflatables, which they have been showcasing during the Christmas season since 2007.

Some of their collection includes ‘Whoville Village’ from the infamous Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Mickey Mouse, Frosty The Snowman and Paw Patrol.

“Basically, people come, it’s a free community event, and all we ask is for non-perishable food items or a monetary donation,” Stephaine Genova said. “And they can come and see the inflatables, walk through, they can also do crafts, see Santa, Mrs. Claus, The Grinch, hot chocolate and cookies is provided, it’s just a fun event.”

Last year, they gave out 35 food baskets to families and also donated personal items to 52 senior citizens in need.

