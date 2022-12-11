Davenport Police Association holds 20th annual Toy Drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A toy drive Saturday and Sunday is expected to give over 1,700 kids a little joy this season and beyond.

Davenport Police Association hosted its 20th annual Toy Drive, with all the donated gifts and proceeds going to the Family Resources Program. The event was held at Northpark Mall near Firestone and organizers are expecting over 700 families to be supported by the drive.

“Hearing their stories and how even something as small as a present they got that came from our toy drive made a difference at that time or helped them out, I mean that’s just part of it,” said Chris Meyer, Toy Drive Coordinator “, and you know, Christmas time is the time of giving and being there for others and this is just part of the way we do it.”

The drive will be held Sunday from 10 am to 5 p.m.

