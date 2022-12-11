Davenport Police Association holds 20th annual Toy Drive

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A toy drive Saturday and Sunday is expected to give over 1,700 kids a little joy this season and beyond.

Davenport Police Association hosted its 20th annual Toy Drive, with all the donated gifts and proceeds going to the Family Resources Program. The event was held at Northpark Mall near Firestone and organizers are expecting over 700 families to be supported by the drive.

“Hearing their stories and how even something as small as a present they got that came from our toy drive made a difference at that time or helped them out, I mean that’s just part of it,” said Chris Meyer, Toy Drive Coordinator “, and you know, Christmas time is the time of giving and being there for others and this is just part of the way we do it.”

The drive will be held Sunday from 10 am to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
Jacob H. Ward
Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case
Davenport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed Dollar Tree...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying man they say robbed Dollar Tree
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man

Latest News

Davenport Police Association holds 20th annual Toy Drive
Indoor BMX racing
150 QCA students compete in Quad City FIRST Robotics event
150 QCA students compete in Quad City FIRST Robotics event
150 QCA students compete in Quad City FIRST Robotics event