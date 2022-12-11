Lingering Clouds For The Rest Of The Weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll be watching lingering clouds across the region this afternoon, and very little else. Highs will be slightly cooler, reaching the middle 30′s to lower 40′s. Those clouds will stick around to kick off the work week, with readings in the lower to middle 40′s Monday. Our attention then turns to a potent weather system arriving out of the plains Tuesday. This system has the potential to produce widespread moderate to heavy rain Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday, with some locations possibly getting .50″ to 1″ or more of precipitation. Gusty winds will also be a primary feature of this system. Look for warmer than normal temperatures in the mid to upper 40′s through midweek. Colder air behind that front will drop readings back into the 30′s by Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy and a bit cooler. High: 41°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 29°. Wind: E 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High: 45°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

