Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country.

Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she didn’t know how to use a computer. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.

She was among ten finalists and the winner was announced in a ceremony on Sunday. In her acceptance speech, Cheboi thanked former Augustana President Steve Bahls and his wife, Jane, for “taking her in”. She also thanked her mother, who joined her on stage. Cheboi’s nonprofit, TechLit Africa, will receive $100,000 to help continue her work.

It’s not the first time someone with Quad City connections has been honored. In 2013, Chad Pregracke, founder of Living Lands and Waters in East Moline, was honored for his work in cleaning up U.S. rivers.

