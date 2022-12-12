The booming growth in the Quad Cities’ microbrewery industry

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The local craft beer industry has grown substantially over the last several years. Interest in microbreweries has seen expansion throughout the bistate region and beyond.

Today’s episode explores the excitement and challenges experienced by some of these Quad Cities’ businesses as owners discuss their individual journeys and make predictions on future growth.

INSI6HT thanks the following guests for participating in the roundtable discussion:

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs each Sunday at 8 a.m. and Friday at 11 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

