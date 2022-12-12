Clinton County Christmas tree recycling

Clinton, Iowa (KWQC) - There will be lots to clean up after the Christmas holiday, but don’t forget to recycle! One thing you can recycle is your real or natural Christmas tree.

The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency will be accepting individual real or natural Christmas trees for no cost to Clinton County residents.

Christmas trees can be brought to CCASWA, 4292 200th Street in rural Clinton, Iowa starting Tuesday, December 27th. Residents will have the opportunity to utilize this free service until close of business on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. CCASWA is open Monday - Friday 7:30 AM - 4:30 PM and Saturday 7:30 AM - Noon, according to a news release.

Christmas trees must NOT have ornaments or ornament hooks, tinsel, garland, tree stand, plastic bags, lights, wire, or any foreign objects on them.

The Christmas trees will be repurposed and reused as wood mulch.

For further information regarding Christmas tree recycling, click here.

