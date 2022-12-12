Genesis CEO announces plans to step down

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Health System President and CEO has announced plans to leave to take a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doug Cropper made the announcement on Mon., Dec. 12.

According to a news release, he plans to step down in June and he and his wife will serve as mission leaders with the church. Kurt Andersen, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Medical Officer for Genesis, has been selected by the Genesis Board of Directors to succeed Cropper.

Cropper’s retirement will end a 14-year tenure at Genesis and a 41-year career in healthcare that began in 1981 as a hospital surgical orderly in Salt Lake City, Utah. Under his leadership, Genesis was recognized as a national Top 15 Health System in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, the Genesis Board of Directors announced the intent to form a partnership with MercyOne, which Cropper says he expects will come to fruition before he leaves in June.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.