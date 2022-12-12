High-rise homicide suspect attempts to escape, gets stuck in window, police say

Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.
Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.(WCVB)
By WCVB staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – Police in Boston say a suspect in a murder at a high-rise apartment building got stuck trying to dive out of a window.

The incident began when officers were called overnight to a 12th floor apartment.

Police said a body was found inside the apartment. A suspect was also found inside, and a standoff followed.

The suspect attempted to dive out of a window, but police said they got stuck and wound up hanging from the window.

SWAT officers pulled the suspect down from the window to the floor below.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: 2 stabbed, fire at home in Sterling
Davenport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed Dollar Tree...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying man they say robbed Dollar Tree

Latest News

CUTE: Red panda cub sees snow for the first time
Huiskamp Collins Native
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
Moline Officer Branden Bowden with his two children and wife Aron.
Moline police set up benefits for officer fighting brain cancer
FILE - Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the...
Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting