Holiday events in the QCA

Winter Nights Winter Lights: The Quad City Botanical Center will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, powered by MidAmerican Energy Company.

Dates: Dec. 14 - Jan. 1, daily 5-9 p.m.

Admission: Adults/$10, 2-15 years/$6, 2 and under are free.

Fejervary Park Holiday Light Display: Drive through Fejervary Park for a seasonal holiday light display.

Dates: Now - Jan. 8.

Times: 5:00 - 9:30 p.m., light show every 30 minutes.

Home Free Family Christmas Tour: Home Free Family Christmas Tour is happening on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Adler Theatre, starting at 8 p.m.

Polar Express Pajama Party: The Putnam Museum is hosting a QC tradition that is over ten years strong, the Polar Express Pajama Party.

Families of all ages can expect tons of fun when enjoying the Polar Express 3D on the big screen in the comfort of their own pajamas. Other holiday activities will include face painting, a hot chocolate bar, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits.

Dates: Dec. 15 - Dec. 18, 2022.

Santa Claus at Country Style Ice Cream and Coffee: Santa Claus will be at Country Style on Utica Ridge Road on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1-4 p.m. (free event).

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical will be at Adler Theatre on Dec. 23rd from 7-11 p.m.

MLK 46th Annual Children’s Holiday Gifts: This event provides wrapped gifts and other goodies for children ages 3-12 years in the QCA.

Dates: Gift distribution will be on Dec. 15 from 12 - 7 p.m. and Dec. 16 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

