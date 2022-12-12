Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Indiana man was arrested in Henry County after deputies say he stole a semi.

Jerad Dean Peach, 33, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, operating while under the influence second offense, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and driving under a suspension, a Simple Misdemeanor.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office stopped a blue 2005 International Semi for having no rear taillights about 4:25 a.m. Dec. 10, according to deputies in a media release.

According to deputies, they found that the driver, Peach stole the semi from the Quincy area. Deputies also found that Peach was operating the semi while under the influence of narcotics.

Peach was then arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail, deputies said.

According to deputies, Peach also received citations for driving without a valid license, driving without a commercial motor vehicle license, improper rear lamps and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

