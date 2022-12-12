John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College holds its annual “Season of Light”

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College presents its annual holiday program.

“Season of Light” began on Dec 10 and will continue through Dec 16.

It uses images, video, animation, and sound to tell the story of how our holiday

traditions are connected to the sky above.

“We like to bring science not just to our students here at Augustana but to the community as well,” Dr. Lee Carkner, Director of John Deere Planetarium, said. “We have a lot of school field trip groups that come in here over the course of the year, and this is an opportunity for members of the general public to come in and to learn a little bit about astronomy, but also learn a little bit about Christmas at the same time.”

Shows will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and on weekdays at 7 p.m. Admission is

Free, but you must register.

