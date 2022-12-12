Lingering clouds Monday; Rainy and windy Tuesday

Light snow is possible later in the week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More clouds are expected to start of the new work week, although there may be some peeks of sunshine this afternoon. The wind will be southeast 5-15 mph with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A strong area of low pressure tracks east of the Rockies Tuesday, bringing us windy conditions and widespread rain by late morning into the afternoon hours. Winds will be southeast 15-30 mph, with gusts 30-40 mph at times. Temperatures reach daytime highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with rising temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s and it won’t be as windy. There will be lingering showers and possibly a couple rumbles of thunder Wednesday morning, with a few more showers possible in the afternoon. Rainfall totals will likely be in the 0.50″ to 1.00″ range.

On the back side of the system, there are flurries possible Thursday, with light snow Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. It turns much colder this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 41°. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32°. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain likely. Windy. High: 43°. Winds: SE 15-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two stabbed, fire at home in Sterling
Davenport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed Dollar Tree...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying man they say robbed Dollar Tree

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Lingering Clouds For The Rest Of The Weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Lingering Clouds For The Rest Of The Weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Clouds, Fog and Drizzle Into The Weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Rain moves in Thursday evening