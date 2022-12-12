Lingering clouds Monday; Rainy and windy Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More clouds are expected to start of the new work week, although there may be some peeks of sunshine this afternoon. The wind will be southeast 5-15 mph with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A strong area of low pressure tracks east of the Rockies Tuesday, bringing us windy conditions and widespread rain by late morning into the afternoon hours. Winds will be southeast 15-30 mph, with gusts 30-40 mph at times. Temperatures reach daytime highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with rising temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s and it won’t be as windy. There will be lingering showers and possibly a couple rumbles of thunder Wednesday morning, with a few more showers possible in the afternoon. Rainfall totals will likely be in the 0.50″ to 1.00″ range.

On the back side of the system, there are flurries possible Thursday, with light snow Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. It turns much colder this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 41°. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32°. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain likely. Windy. High: 43°. Winds: SE 15-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph.

