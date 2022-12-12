Mercer County woman with 198 dogs now facing more animal abuse charges

(KWQC/Mercer County Jail)
By Marci Clark
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - A Mercer County woman is facing additional animal abuse charges after 198 dogs were found on her property in poor condition over the summer.

In August, Karen Plambeck was arrested after law enforcement seized 198 dogs from her home. Many of them were sick and emaciated from lack of access to food and water, according to court documents.

A couple of weeks later, Plambeck was arrested on a charge of unlawful communication with a witness.

At a hearing on Monday morning, Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson said she was filing seven more counts of animal abuse against Plambeck. She initially faced five. Karen Plambeck faces twelve counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Plambeck has pled not guilty to all the charges. If convicted, Plambeck could spend one to three years in jail on the animal abuse charges and two to five years for tampering with a witness in the case.

Her next pretrial hearing is set for February 6, 2023, at 9 a.m.

