Moline police set up benefits for officer fighting brain cancer

Moline Officer Branden Bowden with his two children and wife Aron.
Moline Officer Branden Bowden with his two children and wife Aron.(Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline police officer is fighting brain cancer, and the department has set up ways to help the family during this time.

According to Moline police, Officer Branden Bowden has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

During an overnight shift in September, Bowden noticed a loss of motor skills and was taken to a local hospital where they found a tumor on his brain, police said. He was transferred later that day to the University of Iowa for treatment of the tumor and recently was diagnosed with brain cancer.

According to Moline police, the biopsies on the tumor continue as they work to find the type of cancer and the treatment plan.

Bowden has previously worked with the Silvis Police Department and the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group before coming to Moline in May, Moline police said. He is a father to two young sons and ‘Husband’ to his wife Aron, who is also a first responder as a 911 Telecommunicator at QComm911.

According to Moline police, Branden has been off work since the end of September and will be off for the foreseeable future as he continues making trips to the University of Iowa and to The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota where he is seeking a second opinion.

“We can’t arrest cancer, but together we can help Branden in his fight against it.,” Moline police said in a Facebook post.

The Moline Police Department has partnered with QC Custom Tees & More, selling a t-shirt with a portion of every shirt sold going directly to Branden. Click on the link: https://bowden-fundraiser-2022.itemorder.com/.

Moline police set up a Branden Bowden Benefit fund at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, where anyone can make a donation at any of the branch locations, by telling the teller it is for the Branden Bowden Benefit fund.

Another option to donate is to drop off or mail a donation to the Moline Police Department, C/O Branden Bowden Benefit, 1640 6th Avenue, Moline, Illinois, 61265, police said.

“Branden, we will continue to pray for your healthy return to Moline but until then we will continue to serve this community with the same honor and courage in which you served it AND WILL serve it when you return.,” Moline police said in the Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: 2 stabbed, fire at home in Sterling
Davenport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed Dollar Tree...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying man they say robbed Dollar Tree

Latest News

Huiskamp Collins Native
Nelly Cheboi '16, TechLit Africa, p:Zach O'Connell
Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year
Nelly Cheboi was named CNN Hero of the Year. Cheboi is an 2016 Augastana Colelge graduate.
Nelly Cheboi named CNN Hero of the Year
John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College holds its annual "Season of Light"
John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College holds its annual “Season of Light”