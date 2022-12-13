1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.

Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Ave. at 2:37 p.m. Monday for reports of shots being fired in the area.

Police say witnesses told officers the shots came from a white sedan seen leaving the area. Witnesses also said they saw a group of minors wearing dark clothing running through yards.

Officers searched the area and police say they found several spent shell casings in an alley.

A short time later, at 3 p.m., a 22-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the knee.

Police say the victim told officers he was a passenger in a truck traveling in the area where shots were reported when he heard a pop and realized he had been shot.

Police say the victim could not provide a suspect description.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Cropper, Genesis INSI6HT guest
Genesis CEO announces plans to step down
Police lights
Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
Jacob H. Ward
Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case