1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.

Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Ave. at 2:37 p.m. Monday for reports of shots being fired in the area.

Police say witnesses told officers the shots came from a white sedan seen leaving the area. Witnesses also said they saw a group of minors wearing dark clothing running through yards.

Officers searched the area and police say they found several spent shell casings in an alley.

A short time later, at 3 p.m., a 22-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the knee.

Police say the victim told officers he was a passenger in a truck traveling in the area where shots were reported when he heard a pop and realized he had been shot.

Police say the victim could not provide a suspect description.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

