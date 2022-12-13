AAA: The busiest times at airports and on roads over the Christmas holiday

BUNSVILLE, Minn. (KWQC) - The highways and airports will be busy during the upcoming holidays. AAA estimates 112.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third busiest since the motor club began tracking in 2000.

Nationally, 90-percent of all travelers are expected to drive to their destination, but air travel is expected to be 14-percent higher than last year, despite higher ticket prices. Other options, including travel by bus or rail, are also expected to be higher than the year before.

As far as travel costs, AAA reports:

· Airfares cost 6% more than last year

· Hotels cost 5% more than 2021

· Car Rentals cost 19% less

Worst Times to Travel:

Drivers should prepare for delays, particularly in and around major metro areas. Nationwide, drivers could see travel times increase by 25-percent, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights. The most congested days on the road are forecast to be Friday before Christmas, December 27 and 28, and on Monday, January 2. INRIX predicts the single busiest travel day will be Tuesday, December 27th. The best advice for avoiding congestion is to leave early in the morning or later in the evening.

AAA Advice for Air Travelers:

· Book a flight that leaves early in the day. Flights in the afternoon and evening are more susceptible to delays and cancellations.

· Book a direct flight. Otherwise, build in extra time between connections, in case your first flight is delayed.

· Consider traveling on Christmas Day. This could offer the best combination of availability and price.

