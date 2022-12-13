Bettendorf School District hold Facilities Community Forum

By Samson Kimani
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Community School District hosted a Facilities Community Learning & Listening Forum Monday.

Parents got the chance to give feedback on plans for future renovations to the schools. Officials gave a tour of the middle school and several presentations, showing the strengths and weaknesses of each Bettendorf school and what can be improved.

“We always want to have the best facilities for kids that we can, that allows teachers to not have to worry about insufficient resources from a facility or a furniture standpoint,” said Curt Pratt, Director of Operations. “So we’re continuing that mission with this process to attempt to keep putting the ball forward with our facilities.”

Bettendorf School Board members plan on using the feedback received to eventually decide whether or not to move forward with the renovations

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: 2 stabbed, fire at home in Sterling
Jacob H. Ward
Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case

Latest News

Mercer County woman with 198 dogs now facing more animal abuse charges
Pump prices: Why are gas prices lower in Iowa, higher in Illinois
Bettendorf School District hold Facilities Community Forum
Karen Plambeck pretrial
Karen Plambeck pre-trial