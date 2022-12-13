Bettendorf School District hold Facilities Community Forum

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Community School District hosted a Facilities Community Learning & Listening Forum Monday.

Parents got the chance to give feedback on plans for future renovations to the schools. Officials gave a tour of the middle school and several presentations, showing the strengths and weaknesses of each Bettendorf school and what can be improved.

“We always want to have the best facilities for kids that we can, that allows teachers to not have to worry about insufficient resources from a facility or a furniture standpoint,” said Curt Pratt, Director of Operations. “So we’re continuing that mission with this process to attempt to keep putting the ball forward with our facilities.”

Bettendorf School Board members plan on using the feedback received to eventually decide whether or not to move forward with the renovations

