Galva School District receives grant for their STEM program

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galva School District is receiving a grant for their STEM program to expand the reach that it currently has on it’s junior and senior high schools.

A large check for $10,000 was presented during an assembly at the junior and senior high school Monday afternoon.

Galva Schools has one of the most innovative STEM programs in the state of Illinois and are one of two schools to receive this grant from Code.org.

Superintendent Jerry Becker says this award is going to help the students in more ways than one.

“The award that we got from Code.org is to help the district with our coding program,” Becker said. “The program actually started at our elementary level but is focused on our junior and senior high students.”

The grant will provide a new class to 7th and 8th graders and is called Computer Science Discoveries.

The course will give students the chance to build websites and take their coding knowledge to the next level and help set them up for the future.

STEM teacher Joshua Morris has taken a different approach to teaching their STEM program and he says the alternative approach is beneficial to the students.

“It allows them to work at their own pace,” Morris said. “We don’t have traditional deadlines or traditional tests. Instead we look for real world application and being able to get stuff done in a timely manner and developing those skills and looking for a way to apply them in a real world application.”

One student, senior Liberty Anderson, has been involved in the STEM program since she was a freshman says she wants to be a part of the next way of women joining the STEM field.

“I’m going to be continuing my education into STEM as I go to a four year university and I hope to continue to inspire women to get into the field,” Anderson said. “I think it’s important to inspire young women to get into the STEM program. I’ve gone to the elementary school and given presentations on our STEM program to inspire them and motivate them into joining STEM as well.”

Anderson has been part of a team that has had a real impact on the school.

“My favorite project so far would have to be our athletic hallway with the vinyl,” Anderson said. “It’s really cool to see real students that go to Galva on our walls.”

