Galva STEM Program provides students with new opportunities

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) - From coding to vinyl printing to graphic design, the Galva School District is giving students new opportunities through their innovative STEM program.

Kindergarteners through 12th graders at both Galva Elementary and Junior Senior High School have the opportunity to take their learning to the next level through the STEM program.

The innovative program is a work at your own pace program that strays away from traditional teaching styles.

“It’s not necessarily focused on what the standards are,” Josh Morris, the STEM teacher said. “But instead of what skills and what tools and abilities that the students can obtain, and allows them to work at their own pace.”

Typically STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. But in Galva, they take it one step further and add an additional ‘M’ to the acronym.

“It gets into our manufacturing,” Morris said. “This is where we’re really hoping to take our next step into the next few years is to create this opportunity for our students to get the actual job hands-on training, and ultimately pivot them directly into the workforce.”

One freshman, Kimber Dailey, is working on a four year project right now that when completed, will bring a 3-D printed model of the school’s mascot, the wildcat, to life. She says the project is in it’s early stages and has come with a fair amount of setbacks.

“So I’m building a wildcat for my school,” Dailey said. “I have to start with one circle, that’s how it is and then I have to mold it out and form what I want. So it’s kind of difficult and a little bit confusing. It [the 3-D design] started as a wildcat but I ended up messing it up and then I realized it looked like a corgi so I started with a corgi and this was the first project that i finished on here.”

Other students are using applied geometry to build structures out of single sheets of paper and are taking the principles they learn and are applying them rather than just being tested over them at the end of the week.

Junior Kyrsten Hill has been working on vinyl printing and has had the chance to create a graphic that is now on the wall of the STEM production room.

“I loved working on it from start to finish,” Hill said. “It was really hard. There were some ups and downs. It was kind of hard. I wanted to give up a couple of times. But when I was done that was like a sense of relief, like Wow, I did that. That’s so cool.”

Other students like Kailynn Townsend are taking the more technology based route by learning how to code games from start to finish.

“Right now I’m working on a game and you have to break the bricks with the ball and there’s a lot of code involved in this,” Townsend said. “I’ve been working on a whole thing and it’s all broken up into different parts. First I made different layers of bricks and had to section off the different colors.”

So from 3D printing to vinyl printing to coding, the Galva STEM Program has it all. They even have a laser for laser engraving.

