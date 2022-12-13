Marengo Police: Sprinkler system in C6-Zero facility not activated

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Marengo Police are still looking for the cause of the explosion in an industrial building last Thursday.

According to officials, they know a crew was working on a conveyor system when the explosion happened, but are not sure at this time if that was the cause.

Police Chief Ben Gray stated that the sprinkler system in the facility was not activated. They are investigating why that is. Two hydrants on the property were also not working.

About half of the 10-15 patients we treated for injuries related to the explosion were discharged and the rest were admitted to the hospital.

Two victims remain hospitalized in the UIHC burn unit after the fire.

Iowa DNR is involved in investigating the company’s use and handling of chemicals.

