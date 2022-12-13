Rainy and Windy Weather Tuesday

Light snow is possible later in the week
We'll go from cloudy and quiet weather overnight, to widespread rain for your Tuesday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***WIND ADVISORY for several counties west of the Mississippi River, Tuesday from 9 AM to 9 PM***

After a quiet start to the workweek, we’ll turn our attention to a potent weather system moving out of the plains and into the region Tuesday. This system has the potential to produce widespread moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds Tuesday and Tuesday night (and even a few rumbles of thunder), with more wet weather continuing into Wednesday before coming to an end. Some locations could receive .50″ to 1″ or more of precipitation. Look for warmer than normal temperatures in the mid to upper 40′s through midweek. Once that system tracks to the east, we can expect colder temperatures the 30′s through the rest of the week and into the weekend, with a chance for light snow Thursday night into Friday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool. Low: 35°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery and milder. Showers developing during the day. High: 43°. Wind: E 15-25+ mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies. Rain becoming moderate to heavy at times. A few storms possible overnight. Low: 43°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Rain through the morning hours. High: 53°.

