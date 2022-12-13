SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto investors

File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.(Source: CNN/Pool/File)
By KEN SWEET
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX with orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors.

An SEC complaint filed Tuesday alleges that Sam Bankman-Fried raised more than $1.8 billion from equity investors since May 2019 by promoting FTX as a safe, responsible platform for trading crypto assets.

The complaint says Bankman-Fried diverted customer funds to Alameda Research LLC, his privately-held crypto fund, without telling them. The complaint also says Bankman-Fried commingled FTX customers’ funds at Alameda to make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations.

Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said.

The arrest was made after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

The SEC charges are separate from the criminal charges expected to be unsealed later Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Cropper, Genesis INSI6HT guest
Genesis CEO announces plans to step down
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Police lights
Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa
Jacob H. Ward
Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case

Latest News

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, has begun his 18 months of mandatory military service at a...
BTS member Jin begins military duty at front-line boot camp
Jin, the oldest member of BTS, has begun his 18 months of mandatory military service at a...
BTS member Jin begins military duty at front-line boot camp
Inflation
US inflation report may show further slowing of price spikes
Wind and rain arrive this afternoon
Wind and rain arrive this afternoon