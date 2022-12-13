Steady Rain And Gusty Winds This Evening

Light snow possible later this week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***WIND ADVISORY remains in effect until 9 PM***

Our slow moving weather system will insure that steady rain and gusty winds stay in the picture over the next 24 hours. Showers will continue this evening into the overnight hours through early Wednesday. Look for a brief dry spell tomorrow afternoon, with temperatures warming into the 50′s, followed by a quick cool down for the rest of the work week. There will be a chance for light snow Thursday, then lingering clouds Friday, with highs in the 30′s. Temperatures turn colder for the weekend with readings in the 20′s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Rain possibly moderate to heavy at times. Low: 42° then rising. Wind: SE decreasing to 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Rain ending early, then mostly cloudy and warmer. High: 53°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy skies: Low: 29°.

THURSDAY:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow showers or flurries by afternoon. High: 38°.

