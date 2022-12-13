Three Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a nearly unanimous vote, The Davenport Community School Board elected to close three elementary schools across the city, on Monday. This sets in motion phase one of the district’s long-range facility plans.

At the end of this school year, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington Elementary Schools will close.

Despite approval from most of the board members, some parents did make last-second pleas to save the schools.

“These actions will be felt by many for years to come,” Sarah Brennan, a parent and staff member in the school district, said. “There are far too many systems that will be impacted. Unfortunately, our school-based therapists, school social workers [and] counselors can only do so much with what little time and resources they have.”

After a lengthy discussion, the board voted six to one to close Buchanan and Washington. Meanwhile, it voted unanimously to close Monroe.

Several board members, like Allison Beck, did, however, voice concerns about transportation and walking distances.

“We [need to] make sure we do everything we can to spread out the new students to places that make sense that are as close as possible,” Beck said. “That we take into consideration that students do need to be in school in time for breakfast.”

The lone dissenting vote came from board member Karen Gordon. She’s worried about how this might affect students from lower-income families.

“It doesn’t help give resources to the students that need them most if we’re shuffling them into buildings that are already struggling for resources,” Gordon said.

Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth said the next steps include informing teachers and families about the transition plans, as well as finalizing where affected students will attend.

“As we re-boundary our district, we have an opportunity to balance as much as possible,” Schneckloth said. “All of those factors to where all of our students can receive an education in a very global environment.”

Also approved at Monday’s meeting, in a five to two vote, a plan to move sixth graders to the junior high schools.

According to the discussion during the meeting, a vote to decide the new boundaries could happen at the Jan. 9 school board meeting.

