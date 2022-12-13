Western Illinois basketball ready to play doubleheader Friday at Vibrant Arena

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Western Illinois men’s and women’s basketball teams will play a doubleheader Friday night at Vibrant Arena. The women will play Saint Xavier at 5:30 and the men will play Eureka at 7:30. Western Illinois Athletic Director Paul Bubb is hoping to make the doubleheader in the Quad Cities an annual event.

“Quad City sports fans are great fans and so I think that they’ll want to come out and see good teams here so regardless of who we’re playing I want to make sure that it’s going to be a good show for our fans here in the Quad Cities” said Bubb.

