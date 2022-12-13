Wind and rain move in Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A strong storm system is rolling into the region Tuesday morning.

The system will bring mainly wind and rain over the next 36 hours to the QCA. Look for rain to arrive this afternoon and continue into the evening.

At the same time, winds will be increasing and our highs for Tuesday will likely occur well after sunset. Rain will end shortly after midnight before a surge of warm dry air moves in for the first part of Wednesday.

Another round of showers is possible Wednesday evening as a cold front pushes in. By Thursday a rain/snow mix is likely as this system slowly departs the region.

Temps will slowly cool down for the rest of the week after we hit the 50s on Wednesday to the 20s by the weekend.

TODAY: Windy with afternoon rain. High: 42º. Winds: ESE 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 42º Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and warmer. Chance of a few showers. High: 52º.

