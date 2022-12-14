16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old boy was charged after police say he shot and robbed a man in Rock Island Tuesday.

Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, was charged Thursday with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Rhymes is being charged in adult court with a bond set at $100,000.

The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital after an 18-year-old man arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand, according to a media release.

The man told police a boy wearing a blue puffy coat, attempted to rob him in the 2500 block of 5th ½ Avenue, police said. The department did not get any calls of shots fired in the area at the time of the incident.

Police said they found a 16-year-old boy, later identified as Rhymes, in the area who matched the description of the robbery suspect. He was arrested, and police found a gun that was reported missing. Rhymes was taken to Mary Davis Detention Facility.

Police later searched a home in the 500 block of 24th Street on a search warrant.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

