16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island

Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old boy was charged after police say he shot and robbed a man in Rock Island Tuesday.

Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, was charged Thursday with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Rhymes is being charged in adult court with a bond set at $100,000.

The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital after an 18-year-old man arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand, according to a media release.

The man told police a boy wearing a blue puffy coat, attempted to rob him in the 2500 block of 5th ½ Avenue, police said. The department did not get any calls of shots fired in the area at the time of the incident.

Police said they found a 16-year-old boy, later identified as Rhymes, in the area who matched the description of the robbery suspect. He was arrested, and police found a gun that was reported missing. Rhymes was taken to Mary Davis Detention Facility.

Police later searched a home in the 500 block of 24th Street on a search warrant.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Davenport
Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Muscatine 3D printing homes
10 houses to be 3D printed in Muscatine

Latest News

December 15, 2021 derecho
QC Weather History: December 15, 2021 derecho
QC Weather History: December 15, 2021 derecho
City of Moline
Moline B.O.O.S.T program looks to strengthen local economy using ARPA funds
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy and colder Thursday with occasional snow showers
First Alert Forecast 12/15/2022 PM: Occasional flurries and snow showers Thursday afternoon and evening