Breezy and warm with scattered showers today

Light snow possible later this week
Moderate to heavy rain continues this evening as winds diminish overnight.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A strong storm system slowly continues to move through the area.  We will have a chance for a few showers through sunrise, but most of the morning and early afternoon hours will be drier than this evening.  As an area of low pressure spins into the area rain will once again develop tonight and as temps drop it may mix in with some snow.  It appears we may see some minor accumulations in NW Illinois if temps drop quick enough.  We will all see scattered snow showers on Thursday and flurries Friday into Saturday.  Each of these systems could bring us minor accumulations.  We are trending colder for the weekend and next week with highs mainly in the 20s.

TODAY: Breezy and warm with scattered showers. High: 53º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow.  Low: 31º Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers. High: 35º.

