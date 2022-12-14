Breezy and warm with scattered showers Wednesday

Light snow possible Thursday and Friday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A strong storm system slowly continues to move through the area. Areas of fog and drizzle will be possible through the day. An area of low pressure spins through the area once again tonight, bringing areas of rain, and perhaps a mix or changeover to snow across the northern counties of the TV6 viewing area. Minor accumulations are possible.

We will all see scattered snow showers on Thursday and flurries Friday into Saturday. Each of these systems could bring us minor accumulations., generally less than 1″.

We are trending colder for the weekend and next week with highs mainly in the 20s.

TODAY: Breezy and warm with scattered showers. High: 53º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow. Low: 30º Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers. High: 35º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Davenport
Davenport Community School District logo
3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year
1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Man imprisons, assaults woman at motel for 3 days

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Rain
Breezy and warm with scattered showers Wednesday
Warm and breezy today
Warm and breezy today
KWQC First Alert Rain
Steady Rain And Gusty Winds This Evening
KWQC First Alert Rain
Steady Rain And Gusty Winds This Evening