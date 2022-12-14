Breezy and warm with scattered showers Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A strong storm system slowly continues to move through the area. Areas of fog and drizzle will be possible through the day. An area of low pressure spins through the area once again tonight, bringing areas of rain, and perhaps a mix or changeover to snow across the northern counties of the TV6 viewing area. Minor accumulations are possible.

We will all see scattered snow showers on Thursday and flurries Friday into Saturday. Each of these systems could bring us minor accumulations., generally less than 1″.

We are trending colder for the weekend and next week with highs mainly in the 20s.

TODAY: Breezy and warm with scattered showers. High: 53º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow. Low: 30º Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers. High: 35º.

