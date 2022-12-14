The Capitol Theater seeking donations for Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign

By Jaren Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign for The Capitol Theater is currently seeking donations to begin the construction on the second floor of the Theater.

The project will provide the space for youth programming, college classes and a 120 seat black box theatre while upgrading the existing areas with sound improvement and energy efficient lighting. This is also for the theatre to pay off debt and build up the theatre’s funding to hire the appropriate staff.

The Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign is asking the community for help to reach their goal of $1.5 million to begin renovations of the full $2.5 million goal. Currently, $810,000 has been donated.

According to the Capitol Theatre, the upgrades are designed to benefit downtown Burlington by attracting a wide variety of people to the area, and bring more people to the local restaurants and shops, and organizations in the area.

Visit the Burlington Capitol Theatre website to learn more about the campaign and to see renderings of the finished spaces.

The Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign proposed rendering.
The Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign proposed rendering.
