Closures first step in ‘newly structured’ Davenport Community School District

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School Board voted to close Buchanan, Monroe and Washington Elementary Schools, on Monday. Administrators are calling this the step of “a newly structured” school district.

According to a presentation given to the board at the Committee of the Whole meeting last week, all three schools were selected, because other schools that will receive students wouldn’t require additional construction to accommodate more students.

Meanwhile, Washington and Monroe were chosen for factors like the age of the buildings, operating costs, and classroom sizes.

Buchanan on the other hand was selected for closure due to lower enrollment compared to Harrison and Filmore Elementries and the investments already made at Truman. The district also claims the other schools provide better accessibility for busses and families.

At Monday’s meeting, board member Kent Paustian said he hopes these closures free up resources for students

”Closing these schools is not an easy thing to do,” Paustian said. “As a district, we need to pour the resources to these buildings and help the kids make that adjustment.”

In terms of transportation, Iowa law requires schools to provide bussing to students who live outside of a 2-mile radius. DCSD policy requires bussing at a 1.5-mile distance.

While the schools receiving students from the closed schools haven’t been determined yet, the closest school to Buchanan is Truman Elementary at 1.9 miles.

For Monroe, they are Jefferson and Hayes Elementary schools, which are about 1.5 miles away.

Finally, for Washington, McKinley Elementary is the closest, about a mile away.

School board members indicated safety of walking routes, availability of breakfast services and length of time waiting for busses as a priority when drawing the new boundaries.

According to Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth, routes and waiting times will not be any longer than they are in the current district alignment.

Meanwhile, the presentation indicates there will be no staff reduction during the process.

Tuesday morning, Schneckloth released a statement to families about the vote to close the three schools. It indicates the closures are the first step in the district’s Long-Range Facility Plan.

“Transition planning for students, families and staff are being developed,” Schneckloth wrote. “We plan to communicate regularly to ensure the effects of the closures are minimized as much as possible.”

A vote to finalize the new boundaries is currently planned for the January 9th school board meeting.

