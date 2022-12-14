Crews respond to fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Rock Island Tuesday night.

Rock Island Fire Department responded overnight in an east side neighborhood to a home fire, firefighters said in a Facebook post.

Three people were home and were able to safely leave the home, according to firefighters. Crews controlled the fire inside of the attic within 30 minutes of their arrival.

According to the Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire was determined to be a failed electrical conductor inside the attic.

Firefighters reported no injuries. The home was deemed unfit, 1-800-Board-Up assisted at the fire and secured the structure.

The Fire Marshal reminds Rock Island residents the best chance of surviving a home fire is to have properly located and working smoke alarms in your home.

