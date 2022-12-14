Crews respond to fire in Rock Island

Crews responded to a fire in Rock Island Tuesday night.
Crews responded to a fire in Rock Island Tuesday night.(Rock Island Fire Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Rock Island Tuesday night.

Rock Island Fire Department responded overnight in an east side neighborhood to a home fire, firefighters said in a Facebook post.

Three people were home and were able to safely leave the home, according to firefighters. Crews controlled the fire inside of the attic within 30 minutes of their arrival.

According to the Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire was determined to be a failed electrical conductor inside the attic.

Firefighters reported no injuries. The home was deemed unfit, 1-800-Board-Up assisted at the fire and secured the structure.

The Fire Marshal reminds Rock Island residents the best chance of surviving a home fire is to have properly located and working smoke alarms in your home.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Davenport
Davenport Community School District logo
3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year
1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Man imprisons, assaults woman at motel for 3 days

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Wednesday PM: More rain this evening, possibly some snow tonight
Faithful Pilot is closing its doors Wednesday after 30 years.
Faithful Pilot closes doors after 30 years Wednesday
Faithful Pilot is closing its doors Wednesday after 30 years.
Faithful Pilot closes doors after 30 years Wednesday
Health experts say vaccines for the flu and COVID are the best ways to stay healthy this...
Kerchoo! The Quad-Cities battles trifecta of illnesses