Faithful Pilot closes doors after 30 years Wednesday

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Faithful Pilot is closing its doors Wednesday after 30 years.

The Faithful Pilot opened in 1991 under the philosophy of “ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen,” the business said in a Facebook post.

“We would like to thank our loyal guests, our amazing staff, and the community for the support and kindness you have given The Faithful Pilot throughout the years,” Faithful Pilot said in the post.

According to another post, they will not be serving food.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.