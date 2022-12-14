Galesburg Police Benevolent & Protection Association remembers Deputy Weist with memorial stone

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Benevolent & Protection Association Unit 19 has placed a memorial stone for Knox County Sheriff Deputy Nicholas Weist.

The stone is on the northwest corner of the intersection where Weist was killed in the line of duty on April 29.

“We appreciate all who support our membership which has allowed us to dedicate this memorial,” the Galesburg Police Benevolent & Protection Association Unit 19 said. “A special thanks to Lacky Monuments who built and placed this memorial for us. Also a special thanks to David C. who allowed us to place this stone on his property.”

