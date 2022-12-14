Iowa Gov. Reynolds bans social media app TikTok from all state-owned devices

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa, issued a directive Tuesday to ban TikTok on all state-owned devices and prohibit state agencies from having a TikTok account.

In a statement, she said she believes the social media app poses a risk to national security. “They (Iowans) trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government.”

Reynolds joins several other governors who also banned the use of TikTok out of concern for the safety of personal data held by the Chinese-owned platform. The ban takes effect immediately.

