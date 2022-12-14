Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Knox Co. Courthouse, deputies say

Matthew K. Sullivan, 30, is charged with disorderly conduct, according to deputies. He is being...
Matthew K. Sullivan, 30, is charged with disorderly conduct, according to deputies. He is being held at the Knox County Jail awaiting bond.(KWQC/Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after deputies say he threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse Wednesday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Traffic Division at the courthouse for reported threats, according to a media release.

Deputies said they found that 30-year-old Matthew K. Sullivan called the traffic division about ongoing cases and threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse.

Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan ordered the courthouse to be put on lockdown until the situation was under control.

Deputies found and arrested Sullivan at a home in Galesburg before any threats could be done.

Sullivan is charged with disorderly conduct, according to deputies. He is being held at the Knox County Jail awaiting bond.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Davenport
Davenport Community School District logo
3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year
1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Man imprisons, assaults woman at motel for 3 days

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds bans social media app TikTok from all state-owned devices
A memorial has been placed for Knox County Sheriff Deputy Nicholas Weist.
Galesburg Police Benevolent & Protection Association remembers Deputy Weist with memorial stone
Crews responded to a fire in Rock Island Tuesday night.
Crews respond to fire in Rock Island
First Alert Forecast Wednesday PM: More rain this evening, possibly some snow tonight