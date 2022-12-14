Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Knox Co. Courthouse, deputies say

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after deputies say he threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse Wednesday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Traffic Division at the courthouse for reported threats, according to a media release.

Deputies said they found that 30-year-old Matthew K. Sullivan called the traffic division about ongoing cases and threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse.

Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan ordered the courthouse to be put on lockdown until the situation was under control.

Deputies found and arrested Sullivan at a home in Galesburg before any threats could be done.

Sullivan is charged with disorderly conduct, according to deputies. He is being held at the Knox County Jail awaiting bond.

