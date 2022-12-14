Police: Teen arrested after armed robbery in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old was arrested after police say he shot and robbed a man in Rock Island Tuesday.

The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital after an 18-year-old man arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand, according to a media release.

The man told police a boy wearing a blue puffy coat, attempted to rob him in the 2500 block of 5th ½ Avenue, police said.

According to police, the department did not get any calls of shots fired in the area at the time of the incident.

Police said they found a 16-year-old boy in the area who matched the description of the robbery suspect. He was arrested, and police found a gun that was reported missing.

Police later searched a home in the 500 block of 24th Street on a search warrant.

The 16-year-old was taken to Mary Davis Detention Facility and is charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen property.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

