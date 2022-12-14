Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian was hit by a train near U.S. 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling.

Deputies say they determined the train was traveling westbound on the south tracks when it hit a person. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 815-772-4044.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.