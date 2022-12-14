Steady Rain And Gusty Winds This Evening

Light snow possible later this week
Moderate to heavy rain continues this evening as winds diminish overnight.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our slow moving weather system will insure that steady rain and gusty winds stay in the picture over the next 24 hours. Showers will continue this evening into the overnight hours through early Wednesday. Look for a brief dry spell tomorrow afternoon, with temperatures warming into the 50′s, followed by a quick cool down for the rest of the work week. There will be a chance for light snow Thursday, then lingering clouds Friday, with highs in the 30′s. Temperatures turn colder for the weekend with readings in the 20′s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Rain becoming lighter overnight. Low: 42° then slowly rising. Wind: SE decreasing to 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain ending early, then mostly cloudy and warmer. High: 53°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening showers, mainly east of the river, then mostly cloudy skies. Low: 29°.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for light snow showers or flurries by afternoon. High: 38°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

