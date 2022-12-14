Weather Word Wednesday: Snow Squall

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - One of the newer weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service during the winter season is a Snow Squall Warning.

According to the NOAA glossary, a snow squall is an intense, but limited duration, period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty surface winds and possibly lightning (generally moderate to heavy snow showers). Snow accumulation may be significant.

Meteorologist Kevin Phelps goes into detail in the video above.

