Weather Word Wednesday: Snow Squall

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - One of the newer weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service during the winter season is a Snow Squall Warning.

According to the NOAA glossary, a snow squall is an intense, but limited duration, period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty surface winds and possibly lightning (generally moderate to heavy snow showers). Snow accumulation may be significant.

Meteorologist Kevin Phelps goes into detail in the video above.

Previous Weather Word Wednesday segments on Quad Cities Today at 11:

Blizzard

Radiational Cooling

Lake Effect Snow

Graupel

Inversion

Advection

Virga

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Davenport
Davenport Community School District logo
3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year
1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Man imprisons, assaults woman at motel for 3 days

Latest News

Weather Word Wednesday: Snow Squall
Science behind fog
Science behind fog
The science behind fog
Weather Word Wednesday: Blizzard
Weather Word Wednesday: Blizzard