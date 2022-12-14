Woman Killed After Being Struck By A Car In Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A 39-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Davenport on Tuesday, December 13. The accident happened at 5:32 p.m. at East Locust and Bridge Avenue. Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS were called to the scene for a crash involving a pedestrian and a car. Police say a 2001 Lexus SUV was travelling west on Locust, when it struck a person in the roadway west of the intersection. The person hit was a 39-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

