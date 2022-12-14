Woman Killed After Being Struck By A Car In Davenport

Accident happened at East Locust and Bridge Ave.
Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.(KWQC staff)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A 39-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Davenport on Tuesday, December 13. The accident happened at 5:32 p.m. at East Locust and Bridge Avenue. Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS were called to the scene for a crash involving a pedestrian and a car. Police say a 2001 Lexus SUV was travelling west on Locust, when it struck a person in the roadway west of the intersection. The person hit was a 39-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District logo
3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year
Doug Cropper, Genesis INSI6HT guest
Genesis CEO announces plans to step down
1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island
Police lights
Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
A vinyl decal printed by students at Galva High School
Galva STEM Program provides students with new opportunities
The legendary Army vs. Navy flag football game kicked off Friday night at the Brady Street...
‘Battle for the Rock:’ Navy beats the Army in a flag football game
File - Holiday travel
AAA: The busiest times at airports and on roads over the Christmas holiday