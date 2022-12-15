21-year-old named Davenport West’s new softball coach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At just 21 years old, Erica Ralfs is the new head coach of the Davenport West softball team.

“I learned so much from the West program, and I’m really looking forward to giving back to that,” Ralfs said.

Ralfs is currently a senior on St. Ambrose University’s softball team and a 2019 Davenport West graduate.

“Just like walking the halls the other day, it really brought back so many memories, and I’m so excited to give back to the program that really influenced my growth as a player in general,” Ralfs said

Michelle Lillis, Davenport West’s athletic director, said it was Ralf’s energy and excitement that separated her from other candidates.

“She presents herself as a much more mature age than her 21 years does present to most people. I think anyone who sits down and has a conversation with her realizes that she is very focused, and extremely organized. She had plans before she walked into the interview about how she thought a program could and should be run,” Lillis said. “Every program is looking for a great new fresh face that is full of excitement, passion, and has a love for the school and the students, and I think that is what she is.”

Ralfs is an example for young women who want to pursue leadership and coaching roles in sports.

“When I think about giving a message to young women, I want them to believe they can do anything that they set their mind to,” Ralfs said. “A lot of people see me as being overambitious or just trying to push my career along too fast, but I don’t think that’s really the role I’m taking. I think taking this position so young is giving me an opportunity to grow into who I want to be.”

Ralfs said that wins are important, but that she also wants to help her players grow as people both on and off the diamond.

Even though Ralfs is currently in the middle of final exams, she said she hopes to start the interview process sooner rather than later to find assistant coaches.

