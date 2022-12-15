Breezy and colder Thursday with occasional snow showers

Light snow possible into Friday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After some rain and slushy snow overnight, our weather has dried out early this morning. A slow-moving low pressure system will keep clouds and occasional snow showers in the forecast throughout the day. Some of the snow showers could reduce visibility a bit with a gusty southwest wind 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s.

More scattered snow showers are expected into the evening and overnight hours. As temperatures dip below freezing, minor accumulation will be possible, especially on grassy surfaces. While most locations will be less than 1″, there could be 1-3″ near the Highway 20 corridor in northern parts of the TV6 viewing area.

Clouds hang tight Friday and Saturday with light snow showers and flurries possible, although no additional accumulation is expected. It will be colder this weekend into next week with highs in the 20s.

TODAY: Cloudy with occasional snow showers. High: 37°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Low: 25°. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Few snow showers/flurries. High: 30°.

